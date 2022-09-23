Hoo Token Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and $139.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010984 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
