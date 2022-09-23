Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 468,290 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

