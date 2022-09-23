Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 468,290 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.10.
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houston American Energy (HUSA)
