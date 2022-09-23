HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 174139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of C$90.59 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Rating)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.