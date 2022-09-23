HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.84

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.84 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.06 ($0.17). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 13.68 ($0.17), with a volume of 25,005 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,334.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.78.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

