HUPAYX Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (HPX)

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, HUPAYX has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One HUPAYX coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUPAYX has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and $157,576.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUPAYX Coin Profile

HUPAYX was first traded on February 28th, 2020. HUPAYX’s official website is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners.TelegramWhitepaper”

