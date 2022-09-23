IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading 1.1% Higher

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 35,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,088,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IAA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.