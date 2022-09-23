ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.60 and traded as high as $23.00. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 6,495,566 shares changing hands.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.