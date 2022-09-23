ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.60 and traded as high as $23.00. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 6,495,566 shares changing hands.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 875,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,532,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,486,000 after buying an additional 883,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,178,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,107,000 after buying an additional 1,117,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

