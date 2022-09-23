IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDXX traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.33. 28,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $689.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

