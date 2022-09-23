IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $422.08 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.