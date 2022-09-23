IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NYSE GIS opened at $80.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

