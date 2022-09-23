IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.40 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,906,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,906,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,048 shares of company stock valued at $94,864,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $458.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

