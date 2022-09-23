IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.