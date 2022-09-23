IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 241,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 305,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

