IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,369 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $100.15 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.