Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in AT&T by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 1,088,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460,580. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

