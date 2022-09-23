Ignite Planners LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.80.

ACN stock traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $258.90. 52,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,834. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.