Ignite Planners LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 6,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market cap of $990.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Articles

