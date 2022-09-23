Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after buying an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 277,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

