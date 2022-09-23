Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $13.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.46. 49,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,466. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

