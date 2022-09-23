Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.75 and its 200 day moving average is $431.25.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

