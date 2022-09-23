Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.41). 529,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 676,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.44).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.76. The stock has a market cap of £440.38 million and a PE ratio of 955.00.
Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
About Impact Healthcare REIT
Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
