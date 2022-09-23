Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

INCY opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

