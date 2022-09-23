InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stake Lifted by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 891.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,845. The company has a market cap of $93.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.33. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

