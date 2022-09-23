Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.06

Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.06 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 117,184 shares trading hands.

Inland Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.10 million and a PE ratio of 741.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Inland Homes news, insider Brian Johnson bought 41,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £10,000.32 ($12,083.52). In other news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 223,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £49,100.26 ($59,328.49). Also, insider Brian Johnson acquired 41,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.32 ($12,083.52).

About Inland Homes

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Featured Stories

