Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
INGXF stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
