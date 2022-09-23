Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 2,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Inpex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.