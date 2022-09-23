Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,687 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,130,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,946.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ACR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 17,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

