Insider Buying: Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Purchases 15,744 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott purchased 15,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81).
Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,565.25).
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
BDEV opened at GBX 404.40 ($4.89) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 456.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 485.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 823.40. Barratt Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Further Reading
