Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 28,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,296,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,863.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner acquired 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner bought 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner bought 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 3,280,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Companies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 764.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 148,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

