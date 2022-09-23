Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 7,646 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) insider Tito Serafini sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $13,609.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 381,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 50.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 66.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

