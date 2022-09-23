Insider Selling: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Sells 770 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director Todd Lampert sold 770 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $22,722.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Lampert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Todd Lampert sold 230 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $7,187.50.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,175. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $231.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

