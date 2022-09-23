Insider Selling: Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells 24,580 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($42.05), for a total value of £855,384 ($1,033,571.77).

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLDN stock traded down GBX 55 ($0.66) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,385 ($40.90). The company had a trading volume of 31,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,374. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,634.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,633.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Caledonia Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,150.03 ($38.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.16).

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

