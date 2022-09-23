Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells 4,517 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $72,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 586,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 15th, Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,297,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 76,206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 875,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 535,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

