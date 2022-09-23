Insider Selling: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sells 3,394 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 3,394 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $23,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,903.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 191,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,698 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

