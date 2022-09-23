Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells $884,550.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QSR opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

