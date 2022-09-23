Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $29,014.38 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $14,775.99.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

