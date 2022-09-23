Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $762,300.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $762,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,416,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,321,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $531,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $706,200.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

