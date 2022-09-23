InsurAce Market Capitalization Achieves $10.15 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $242,037.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

