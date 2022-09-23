Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $32.90.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

