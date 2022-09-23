Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IART. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.