Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.29

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.29 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

