Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Trading Up 1%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 101,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,856,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

