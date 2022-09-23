Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 287,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

