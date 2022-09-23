Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 136,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

