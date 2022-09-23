Investmark Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 903,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,079 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 160,917 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 450,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,771. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

