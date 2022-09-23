Investmark Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,952. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

