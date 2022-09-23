Investmark Advisory Group LLC Invests $11.26 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 356,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 18,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $35.43.

