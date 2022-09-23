Investmark Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,315 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

DFIV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,537. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

