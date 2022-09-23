Investmark Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,721,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 137,646 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,825 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.