Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 6,350,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $574.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 3.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,215,000 after buying an additional 986,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitae by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after buying an additional 977,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,012,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Invitae by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,323,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 523,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

